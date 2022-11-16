2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed inside a Target. A security guard fatally shot the suspect. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital after they were stabbed inside a Target in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the boy and a 25-year-old woman were shopping Tuesday night when a 40-year-old man approached them in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, believed to be a homeless man, allegedly approached the boy and told him repeatedly that he “was going to stab and kill him.”

Police say the suspect then grabbed a “butcher-style” knife from the kitchen section and attacked the boy. After bystanders stepped in to help the child, he then allegedly attacked the woman.

A security guard shot the suspect in the stomach, killing him.

The boy is listed in stable but critical condition with a deep laceration to his left shoulder.

The woman underwent surgery to treat a stab wound to her chest.

Authorities say a third person was injured after customers trampled them while exiting the store.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing the store’s security footage.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned in vacant home
Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine
Loring Update
First Biofuels Manufacturing Project Announced For Northern Maine
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
U.S. House District 2
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
Trump’s decision paves the way for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to...
Biden responds to explosion in Poland; Trump positions himself as peacemaker in 2024 bid
Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed inside a Target. A security guard fatally...
Police: Suspect told 9-year-old he was going to kill him before stabbing
Dennis Prothero has relied on personal care assistants since he became a quadriplegic in a car...
Man blames loss of both legs on personal care assistant shortage