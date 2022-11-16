A final goodbye to Mike McNally

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Tuesday, we here at WAGM helped say goodbye to a beloved member of our WAGM family. Mike McNally passed away last week. He worked here for almost 30 years, retiring almost three years ago. Mike elped many reporters over the years. He was funny and passionate about photography. Mike took great pride in a project that he started. He shot and produced the segment called Granpa’s Attic. We end the Tuesday show with an episde featuring the Limestone Caswell Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.