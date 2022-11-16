Heavy Bands of Snow Leading to Tricky Travel Across the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good afternoon everyone. Heavy snow continues to work into the region going into this afternoon. This has lead to slippery roadways across the county with temperatures still sitting in the mid 20s for a lot of spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northern Aroostook, and a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Aroostook. The main concern with this system will be travel, especially during the evening commute. Please make sure to leave plenty of extra time to get where you’re trying to go.

Today's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the timeline for the rest of the system, snow continues to be heavy at times through the afternoon, with some mixing possible south of the I-95 corridor as warmer air moves into the region. this will limit snowfall totals over southern Aroostook. With snow starting a bit sooner, and continuing through this evening, snowfall totals have increased for some slightly since last night. I think all of the county now stands to see a few inches of snow. The best chance of seeing over six inches of snow will be places north and west of Mars Hill. This includes all of the St. John Valley, both Presque Isle, and Caribou, as well as all of the western half of the county. Once snow tapers off during the early morning hours of Thursday, some spots over western Aroostook could be waking up with a foot plus of snow.

Snowfall Totals Through Thursday Morning (WAGM-TV)

For more details on what’s going on right now, make sure to check out the latest video update above. I’ll have the full forecast on what to expect through the rest of the week coming up on Newssource 8 at 5:30 and 6. Until then, stay safe out there!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.