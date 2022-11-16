Jarden Golden Secures 3rd Term in House of Representatives.

Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.(Gray DC)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -We now have a winner for Maine’s 2nd congressional district.

After three days of Ranked Choice voting tabulation which was livestreamed by the Secretary of State’s office in which volunteers first had to verify every ballot and the total count from each municipality in Maine’s 2nd congressional district and then reallocating the second choice results for those who voted for tiffany bond or a write in candidate. Congressman Jared Golden has officially secured his 3rd term to the house of representatives with 53% of the vote.

