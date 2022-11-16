Jarden Golden Secures 3rd Term in House of Representatives.

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -We now have a winner for Maine’s 2nd congressional district.

After three days of Ranked Choice voting tabulation which was livestreamed by the Secretary of State’s office in which volunteers first had to verify every ballot and the total count from each municipality in Maine’s 2nd congressional district and then reallocating the second choice results for those who voted for tiffany bond or a write in candidate. Congressman Jared Golden has officially secured his 3rd term to the house of representatives with 53% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.