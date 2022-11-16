‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

