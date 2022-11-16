Snow Beginning Late Tomorrow Morning will Lead to a Messy Evening Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak area of high pressure which has been in control of our weather during the day today. While it is now sitting over us, cloud cover has been able to work into the region from a weak disturbance to our north, and our next weather maker sitting to our south and west. This low pressure system will eventually make its way north and east and into the Gulf of Maine, providing another round of snowfall to much of the area going through the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going into the day tomorrow, the National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch for the entire county. For far southern Aroostook, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect tomorrow morning and continuing through early Thursday morning. The primary concern will be slippery travel thanks to snowfall, as well as mixing that could occur during the afternoon, keeping snowfall totals on the lower side. A winter storm warning has been issued for the northern half of the county. This goes into effect a bit later, at 10 am, and continues through early Thursday morning. Snowfall totals look to be higher in these areas thanks to less chance of mixing occurring, along with a longer period of snowfall lasting into the early morning hours of Thursday. Either way the entire county is likely to see an impact from this storm as it makes its way through.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the snow right on our doorstep during the morning hours. I think most spots will see the snow begin between mid-morning and lunchtime. Snow continues into the afternoon, bringing heavier bands to the county. These heavier bands will provide much of the accumulating snow. Mixing begins to work into the southern part of the county late in the afternoon Wednesday and continues into the evening hours. I don’t think we’ll see much in terms of accumulation of ice or sleet, but it will help to limit snowfall totals from the storm. Snowfall continues over northern and western parts of the county until the early morning hours of Thursday, when widespread snow finally looks to wrap up for everyone. There will still be enough instability in the atmosphere that we could still see some scattered snow showers during the day Thursday.

Winter Storm Headlines (WAGM-TV)

Looking at snowfall potential with this system, with temperatures remaining in the upper 20s and lower 30s, this will once again be a heavier wet snow. Most of the county will once again pick up on a few inches of snow. The higher end amounts look more likely over northern and western parts of the county where we remain all snow throughout the system, but also see snow continue to fall into the early morning hours of Thursday. We’ll see more snowfall during the day Thursday with scattered snow showers, but at this point I think accumulations will be light.

Snowfall Potential Through Thursday AM (WAGM-TV)

Another thing to note, while the winter season is already underway here in the county, make sure to tune in this Thursday night, when I’ll have part one of my winter season forecast. I’ll be going through and taking a look at some of the factors impacting the upcoming winter season, as well as give an idea for what I’m thinking the upcoming winter season will look like in terms of temperatures. More information on the forecasts will also be posted online in the coming weeks!

2022-2023 Winter Season Forecast (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast and the upcoming storm, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video forecast. Have a great evening!

