Snow Begins Mid Morning Extending into Early Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had a brief return to some partly to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure made a brief return to the region. We are watching our next system entering the region as early as mid morning and that will provide us with some impactful weather leading into the evening commute and overnight hours.

Winter Storm Warning (WAGM)

Even though we started the morning off some enhanced cloud cover our temperatures started off this morning in the mid to upper 20s. I’m not really expecting much improvements in terms of highs today. By the time we get into the afternoon, our highs will wind up right around if not at the freezing mark. Most of the county will be dealing with snow throughout the daytime and that is why the National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter storm warning through the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Snow Begins (WAGM)

Timing things out for you, we will start to see the leading edge of the snowfall as early as the mid morning hours as the system approaches from our South. Most of the county will start things off in the form of some light snow. By the time we get into the the lunch time hours I expect things to pick up in intensity and we will transition to some moderate to heavy bands of snowfall. The greatest impacts will be centered around the evening commute, so you will want to take a couple extra minutes on the roads. We are watching for the potential of some mixing to occur into far southern Aroostook as some drier air does work its way into the region. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where we will start to see things taper off. Most of us will continue to deal with some linger cloud cover on the back half of this system. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers as things warp up.

Future Snowfall (WAGM)

The largest of the snowfall totals will occur points North and West as the heavier bands of snow will persist a bit longer. Those totals will start to decrease as you travel further south in the county and that will be due to the potential of some mixing to occur. I am expecting things to continue to be slick into the morning commute tomorrow as overnight lows will wind up below the freezing mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the afternoon tomorrow, highs will spend another day in the low 30s. Most of us will be waking up to some lingering cloud cover on the back edge of the system. There will continue to be the potential for some isolated snow showers throughout the daytime, but it definitely won’t be as impactful as what we will be dealing with throughout the daytime today. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we won’t expect another chance for snow until we get into the daytime on Sunday with some scattered snow showers. Other than that we will keep things fairly clear and dry. Highs will really struggle to make it past the mid 30s through the end of the week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

