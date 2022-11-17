Catholic Charities asking for community help to build a food truck

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Your help is needed to build a truck...a food truck...made out of food. Going with a Wizard of Oz theme, Catholic Charities Maine is asking the community to help them build Glinda the Food Truck out of non perishable food donations. The truck will be built inside the Aroostook Center Mall in front of the Hope Chest Boutique. Dixie Shaw, the director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine says they are hoping to build the truck by the weekend of December 2nd, 3rd and 4th, in time for the festival of trees and craft fair events taking place in the mall, so they are collecting the food now. She says they are hoping to make it as life like as possible. They plan to use the food to help people during what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter.

Dixie Shaw, the Hunger and Relief Services Director for Catholic Charities Maine says, “We’ve already received word that one of our senior programs that we work with closely with Aroostook Agency on Aging has received a drastic cut. I am just really nervous about that because a lot of our seniors struggle. I’m hoping with this effort that we can get lots of food to help us in our food bank, because even our costs. We purchase food every single month from Good Shepherd Food Bank, those costs have gone astronomically high. Two, three years ago, you could buy food and raise 60,000 dollars and think oh that’s so good, we’re good. That was roughly 5000 dollars a month. Right now, we can’t get what we need for 5000 dollars a month.”

Wintergreen is helping accessorize the truck. Shaw says they are accepting any type of non perishable food, like cereals, soups and canned veggies and fruits. The food doesn’t have to be boxed, as Shaw says they will be boxing it. She says they are hoping some businesses will get involved in collecting food. Monetary donations are also being collected. Food for the truck can be dropped off at the mall anytime it’s open or at any of the Catholic Charities thrift stores, just let them know the donation is for the food truck. The Hope Chest will be open the entire weekend of the Festival of Trees at the mall, Friday night December 2nd, all day Saturday December 3rd and all day Sunday December 4th, where they will show off the truck and collect additional food and monetary donations.

