Golden Wins 2nd Congressional District in Ranked Choice Voting

Jared Golden
Jared Golden(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Incumbent Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden has won a third term in the House of Representatives after capturing a majority of votes Wednesday evening in ranked-choice voting, which decided the winner of Maine’s 2nd congressional district for the second time in four years.

Golden finished the race with 53.05% of the total, or 165,136 votes, defeating his Republican opponent, Bruce Poliquin, by 18,994 votes.

Poliquin received 146,142 votes, or 46.95% of the total.

The process took two-and-half days after delays in ballot processing.

It was discovered Tuesday evening there was an issue with memory sticks from Bangor and Hampden, meaning 16,000 ballots needed to be rescanned before they could proceed with tabulating the results.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned in vacant home
Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine
Loring Update
First Biofuels Manufacturing Project Announced For Northern Maine
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

A multiple vehicle accident on route 11
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Building a food truck out of food
Catholic Charities asking for community help to build a food truck
UMFK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2022- Soccer
UMFK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS SOCCER 2022
Building a food truck out of food
Catholic Charities Food Truck