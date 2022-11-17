Golden Wins 2nd Congressional District in Ranked Choice Voting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Incumbent Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden has won a third term in the House of Representatives after capturing a majority of votes Wednesday evening in ranked-choice voting, which decided the winner of Maine’s 2nd congressional district for the second time in four years.

Golden finished the race with 53.05% of the total, or 165,136 votes, defeating his Republican opponent, Bruce Poliquin, by 18,994 votes.

Poliquin received 146,142 votes, or 46.95% of the total.

The process took two-and-half days after delays in ballot processing.

It was discovered Tuesday evening there was an issue with memory sticks from Bangor and Hampden, meaning 16,000 ballots needed to be rescanned before they could proceed with tabulating the results.

