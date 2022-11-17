Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday

Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.

Two secondary crashes occurred while trying to avoid Bull and Bouchard’s vehicles after impact. The vehicles left the roadway and suffered significant front end damage. The operators and passengers of the vehicles were treated on scene and released.

All individuals involved were wearing seatbelts.

Portage Road (Rt 11) in Portage has been shut down to traffic since 11:00 AM but is now open. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by crash reconstructionist, Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White, Ashland Police Department, Portage Fire Department, Eagle Lake Fire Department, ME DOT, Environmental Protection, and Maine State Police, Commercial Vehicle Division.

