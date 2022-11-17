Scattered Snow Showers Expected This Afternoon with Highs in the 30s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had plenty of snow across the county with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We really didn’t see the snow taper off until the overnight hours and because of that we had some higher totals in terms of snowfall accumulation.

Storm Totals (WAGM)

The highest of the totals as of yesterday evening were centered points North. In fact Madawaska wound up with just under ten inches of snow accumulation. Over at the National Weather Service in Caribou they recorded just under six inches of snow. As you traveled further south in the county, those totals decreased and that is because of some mixing occurring as dry air worked its way back into the region. The good news is that the system that impacted us yesterday is now well off to our East. We will be looking at some more chances for some isolated to scattered snow showers through the course of the afternoon, but I’m definitely not expecting much in terms of impacts. However, roads will continue to remain slick as temperatures will struggle to make it to the freezing mark.

Future Snow (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of the daytime for you, we will be spending the morning locked into the cloud cover. Right around lunch time is where we are going to see the snow showers begin. That does look to linger into the early evening. Most of the enhanced bands of snowfall will set themselves up in far northern Aroostook. The good news is we will be drying things out during the overnight hours and that will lead us to some partly cloudy skies with overnight lows bottoming out into the upper teens and low 20s. As far as additional snowfall accumulation I’m only expecting between 1 and 2 inches at most and that will be centered towards points north and west. The rest of the county should expect between an additional dusting to an inch at best.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, we will be clearing things out with some partly cloudy skies. I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be during the early morning hours just after the sun rises. There will be a chance for some enhanced cloud cover ahead of quick passing snow shower, but any snow we do see will be very isolated as it looks to die out before making its way into the county. Highs will once again wind up near the freezing mark. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, most of us will be hanging onto the clouds until our next chance for scattered snow showers throughout the daytime Sunday. We are watching our next system at the end of the 8 day, but highs will be in the 30s throughout the week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

