Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, as Temperatures Struggle to Reach the Upper 20s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I hope you were able to watch part one of my winter season forecast which aired earlier in the show. Don’t worry if you missed it, you’ll still have another chance to see it, but also make sure to tune into parts two and three of the winter season forecast, airing tomorrow night and next week on Newssource 8. If you miss them on the air, they’ll be posted online later in the week.

2022-2023 Winter Season Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Looking at snowfall reports from across the county. We ended up with lower end amounts over southern Aroostook, with Houlton reporting 4 inches of snow before mixing over to some sleet and freezing rain for a brief period of time. The rest of the county further north stayed all snow, resulting in higher totals through the central part of the county, most spots saw between 5 and 7 inches. The St. John Valley once again walked away with the most snow from this, receiving closer to 10 inches of snow. St. Francis was able to break the foot mark, receiving 13 inches of snow.

Wednesday's Snowfall Totals

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that brought us the snow yesterday continuing to sit and spin to our east. This has resulted in added instability to the atmosphere, and scattered snow showers across the state throughout the day today. Going into this evening, snow showers will taper off as a weak area of high pressure builds into the region. This results in partly sunny skies to start the day tomorrow, before more cloud cover moves in by the afternoon. The first part of the weekend looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday. Going into Sunday another weak disturbance looks to bring more snow showers to the county for the day Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the next few hours shows the snow shower activity tapering off and skies beginning to clear out. This will leave us with partly to mostly sunny skies to start tomorrow morning. The clearing skies during the overnight hours works to help temperatures cool off across the county. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s across the county. Westerly winds are still expected to be gusty through the overnight hours, which could cause some issues with blowing snow. Winds will eventually shift into the southwest by tomorrow morning. While we start off partly to mostly sunny Friday, cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. This will result in mostly cloudy skies to end the day. Some computer models are trying to bring some scattered snow showers through once again tomorrow, so I can’t rule out the chance for them, but I think the risk for snow showers will be on the lower side. Skies will once again clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night, resulting in some of the coldest temperatures of the season waking up Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Southwesterly winds look to remain a bit gusty at times tomorrow, and since we haven’t seen much in terms of warm temperatures over the past couple of days, we could still be dealing with some blowing snow throughout the day. Saturday stands a better day of seeing warmer temperatures. I think we’ll still be dealing with some cloud cover, so we’ll call it partly sunny for now. High temperatures get close to the freezing mark over northern parts of the county, but southern parts look to climb above the freezing mark, which could allow for some melting during the day. Southwesterly winds look to be on the lighter side Saturday, leading to a better feeling day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

