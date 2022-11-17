WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.