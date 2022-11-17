Widespread Snow Tapers Off Late Tonight, with Scattered Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. While we are dealing with the winter weather this evening. I just wanted to take another chance to remind you that my winter season forecast for the 2022-2023 winter season is set to air tomorrow night. We’ll begin with a seasonal overview, followed by a broken down look at temperatures and precip over the following nights. Of course if you miss it when it airs on tv, you’ll also be able to check it out later next week online.

2022-2023 Winter Season Forecast (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system providing the snowfall for much of the region currently sitting in the Gulf of Maine this evening. This will eventually work its way north and east, exiting the region as it does so. A weak cold front will move through the region tomorrow, sparking off some additional scattered snow showers through the day, before high pressure finally builds back into the region to end the work week and start the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through this evening with the biggest concern being slippery roads. As the snow has been packed down over the course of the day, a layer of ice has formed on much of the roadways countywide. Please make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where your trying to go, or if you don’t have to go out this evening, I would stay home.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Snow continues to be heavy at times throughout the evening hours. Activity will begin to wrap up over southern Aroostook first, and eventually taper off over northern parts of the county during the early morning hours of Thursday. I think the St. John Valley will be the last to see snow showers taper off in the early morning hours of Thursday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 20s for most spots. Places further north aren’t expecting to cool off too much between now and tomorrow morning, with places over southern Aroostook seeing the biggest change in temperature. Scattered snow showers are expected during the day tomorrow with the passage of a cold front. This will bring light accumulations to some spots, with some snow showers capable of producing a dusting to as much as an inch going throughout the day in some spots. The activity eventually winds down during the evening hours, with skies beginning to clear out going into the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

