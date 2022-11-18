Caribou Police And Fire Department Respond To Operator Struck By Ice That Flew Off Vehicle

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Police Department and Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department responded to an incident this morning in which a piece of ice flew off a vehicle traveling on the Connector (between the Van Buren Road and Access Highway) and struck another motorists’ vehicle. The operator of the vehicle that was struck with ice, was injured when the piece of ice impacted and broke the windshield of the car. The operator was able to get the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and stopped, and was able to call 911 – he was transported by Caribou Fire and Ambulance to the hospital for his injuries. If there were any witnesses to this incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at approximately 8:44 am, please contact the Caribou Police Department. This incident is being investigated by Officer Amanda Baker.

Maine Title 29A – Chapter 21 – Section 2396 UNSECURED LOAD: A person may not operate on a public way a vehicle with a load that is not fastened, secured, confined or loaded to reasonably prevent a portion from falling off. Anyone traveling in Caribou who allows snow, ice, and/or debris to fall from their vehicle will be cited for such.

