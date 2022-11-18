Financial concerns going into the winter

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Between inflation, high heating oil costs and high electricity, many are already concerned about the upcoming winter. Concerns are so high, calls are already coming into agencies like ACAP and United Way.

Josh Mcatee, HEAP Manager at ACAP says, “We’ve done a record number of applications, we’re already served over 4000 households and we’re on track to hit 5000 by the end of the month.”

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook adds, “We actually started getting phone calls in August for heating assistance. People were already going into the winter without their tanks being filled.”

And they aren’t the only ones hearing people concerns. Dr.’s are also hearing people are worried they won’t be able to keep their heads above water this winter between food, prescriptions and heat.

Dr. McFadgen, MD at AR Gould Hospital says, “It’s something that is already coming up, during visits, bringing up in conversation. This year, particularly, with rising costs. I’m quite concerned with our aging population and these costs. We’re going to see these costs complications happen more and more frequently. I think this year, I am concerned about this coming winter.”

All encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out and ask for help.

