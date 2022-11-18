HEAP Funds Available

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - In addition to donation dollars, Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP funds are available to help. According to Josh Mcatee, the HEAP Manager for ACAP, they have already helped more than 4000 people and expect to be around 5000 by the end of the month. He says that’s 10 times more applications than they had taken by this time last year. Mcatee says, “We have additional higher guidelines this year and we’re able to use medical deductions for out of pocket expenses for the last 12 months to reduce 1 months worth of income. All of them went up a couple hundred dollars for the number of people in each household, so please check to see if you are close to the guidelines to see and there are those medical deductions that can help you too. For those who are in subsidized housing, as well as TANF and SNAP. If you receive those benefits such as food stamps you are categorically eligible.” For more information on the guidelines to see if you qualify, you can visit ACAP’s website.

