Partly Cloudy Skies to Begin Before Clouds Increase This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had a few snow showers make their way into the region by the time we got into the afternoon creating a dusting to an inch of additional accumulation. That was because we saw that low pressure system continue to linger off to our east. High pressure will build into the region as soon as we get into the daytime today starting us off with some partly to mostly sunny skies.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Most of us haven’t made it past the 20 degree mark this morning as most of us are in the upper teens. We are dealing with some light to moderate winds this morning and that has caused our temperatures to feel a bit chillier than they actually are. We won’t really be making much improvements in terms of highs today as most towns will struggle to make it past the freezing mark. Timing things out for you, I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards early to mid morning. Once we get into the afternoon hours, that’s when clouds will start to build up. Clouds will remain thick well into the overnight hours. Even then, most of us will see overnight lows bottom out near the ten degree mark. Some towns points north will even have a chance at having overnight lows in the single digits. That is well below average for this time of year.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will spend another day with highs in the lower 30s. Our weather pattern will be similar to what we will see today. I think most of us will start the morning off under some partly cloudy skies. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where we will start to see that increase in the cloud cover again. That will be ahead of a chance for snow showers throughout the daytime on Sunday. I don’t expect the bulk of the activity to start until just after the 7 o clock hour. Anything we do see throughout the daytime will be pretty quick to move off to our north and east. At most I think most of us will be dealing with between a dusting and an inch of accumulation at most. Once the morning hours are through we will be left with some more chances for some isolated snow showers. Highs will once again struggle to make it past the freezing mark. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will be remaining dry for the most part. It’s not until we get towards the end of the 8 day where we will be watching our next system.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.