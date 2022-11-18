Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WXFT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple vehicle accident on route 11
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
UMFK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2022- Soccer
UMFK National Champions In Men’s And Women’s Soccer Once Again
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
meir
Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Fort Kent Outdoor Center athletes trade roller skis for real skis
Fort Kent biathletes train on snow