Some Sunshine Expected Saturday, Before Snow Showers Return to the Region for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. I hope you had a chance to see part two of my winter season forecast. If you didn’t get a chance to see it this evening, you still have a chance to see part three, airing next week. Of course the complete series of winter season forecasts will be posted on our website later next week.

2022-2023 Winter Season Forecast (WAGM-TV)

We had a decent day to start with some sunshine across the county. It wasn’t until the afternoon that cloud cover began to move back in with a weak wave of energy. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak area of low pressure pushing its way east. This will continue to advance into the region for Sunday, providing enough instability for some scattered snow showers then. It could still be close enough to the region tomorrow to provide some cloud cover. But overall at this point it looks like it should stay far enough away.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going over the next few hours, snow showers continue to taper off through the rest of this evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Although cloud cover will be in place for some of the night, it won’t work to keep warmer temperatures in place, as low temperatures are expected to cool off quickly going through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper single digits over the St. John Valley, to the lower teens to the central and southern parts of the county. This will again be some of the coldest air of the season, as southwesterly winds continue to funnel in the colder air. Going through the day tomorrow, I think we’ll start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more sunshine expected late morning continuing into the afternoon. Cloud cover will return to the region by Saturday evening, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and some scattered snow showers during the overnight hours. High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the upper 20s over the northern part of the county, with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-30s over the central and southern parts of the county. Southwesterly wind remain light through the day but won’t help much in terms of bringing in warm air. Sunday looks to feature more cloud cover throughout the day. Scattered snow showers are possible going throughout the day, with everyone having the possibility of seeing some snow showers through the afternoon and evening hours. The activity looks to taper off for everyone going into the overnight hours Sunday night, with clearing skies allowing for more sunshine to start the work week. Snowfall totals, I’m thinking at most a couple of inches across the county, with lighter amounts over far southern areas. This won’t be much in terms of accumulation but could be enough to make the roads a little slick going through the day Sunday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

