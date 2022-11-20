Family’s dog found after their truck was stolen with him inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Florida family whose beloved dog was stolen Friday along with their truck while in New Orleans said the dog has been found.

Stuart Trahan said he, his wife, and their 95-pound Labrador Retriever Sam, short for Samson the Great, had only spent a few minutes in the city before they were left heartbroken by New Orleans’ crime.

While getting settled upon arrival for a Thanksgiving visit with their daughter, Trahan told WVUE he left his Dodge Ram truck, locking it and unlocking it as he unloaded luggage inside.

Suddenly, Trahan said his truck with the dog in back began to speed away.

An opportunistic thief had jumped into the driver’s seat and taken off down street before Trahan could react. He said he believes the thieves were watching him from the corner in a dark-colored four door sedan, waiting for him to leave the truck unattended.

“I’m not worried about the truck; insurance can take care of that,” Trahan said at the time. “But we really just want to get Sam back safe.”

The dark gray truck, which has a winch attached to its front end and a “Louisiana Tech Forestry” sticker on its back window, was stolen around 10:45 p.m., Trahan said.

Trahan, consumed with worry for his buddy, took to social media, local news stations, animal rescues and the police to get his dog back.

Now, thanks to some eagle-eyed caring citizens, Trahan said the 95 pounds of lovable lab is back where he belongs: in Trahan’s arms.

The truck is still missing.

