County Christmas Market brings crafters and customers together

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Christmas is just over a month away and that means it’s craft fair season, as people begin to look for that perfect Christmas Gift. Rene Cloukey stopped by an event in Caribou that has almost doubled the amount of vendors and space from past years.

It was a busy Saturday at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center as vendors set up their displays and prospective customers browsed from table to table looking for a unique gift or just something that would look good around their house. The fifth annual County Christmas Market brought together craftsman and customers. The first four years of the event were held in Presque Isle, but this year they moved it to Caribou and it is a huge success

(Nicole Pelletier):” Typically we have 25 vendors we have over 50 this year and a couple of food trucks outside. We have everything from homemade items to wholesale items to baked goods.”

Ann Piascik made the trip from Van Buren to browse the displays and maybe make a purchase

(Ann Piascik:”) We need to get some normal in our lives and for me this is normal. I need some special gifts for some special people and you can always find something unique.”

The next few weeks will be very busy for the crafters as they move from show to show. This is Pelletier’s fifth year in organizing this event and she has one simple goal.

Pellletier:” The goal it bring the craft community together, It is the perfect time of year to Christmas shop, but also support local. I like the thought of bringing people who work hard all year together to sell their items. Also to bring people out so they can shop and support our local crafters and vendors and keep that community feeling throughout the year.”

Like most of the displays, the North Woods Crafts booth was quite busy and selling the items that they make.

(Sarah Morris):” Really important to see the people’s reaction so you know what is important and what is selling and what is not selling. It’s great to be able to interact with the people in the area and get your name out. We are actually starting to get some repeat customers which is nice We had some people come up and say we knew you were going to be here and that is why we came out.”

For many like Morris these events are the primary way they sell their items. Pelletier says that while the event is a perfect opportunity to brings crafts people and customers together she is also raising money for the Central Aroostook Humane Society

Pelletier:” I have tons of local businesses who donated and several people here who donated. I think there’s 11 baskets so the proceeds raised from the raffle tickets benefits the Humane Society.”

Tis the season for Arts and Crafts event, if you weren’t able to get to Caribou to find that perfect gift there will be several more events held around the County over the next few weeks. Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.