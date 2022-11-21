High Pressure Builds in Providing Dry Weather Through Mid Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a chilly weekend with highs struggling to make it past the freezing mark. We even had a few snow showers build into the region in time for the afternoon yesterday providing around a dusting of accumulation on the roads. The good news is things will remain quiet weather wise through the holiday as high pressure builds in from our south.

Current Windchills (WAGM)

The bigger story this morning is the chilly temperatures. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Points far west even made it into the single digits. We are dealing with some wind this morning, so some places are feeling more like below zero. With that in mind, you will want the extra jacket heading out the door. Most of us won’t be making improvements in terms of highs today as they will peak in the mid to upper 20s. The good news is we will be dealing with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Timing things out for you, I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon, I expect clouds to slowly increase from our West. When those clouds start to increase, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see some isolated to scattered snow showers. I think the greatest chance for this will be in far northern Aroostook and they will be very quick to lift to our North. Once we get into the overnight hours, we will continue to see the cloud cover, but there will be a chance for some scattered snow showers to the west. With dry air in place, it’s likely that most of the activity will dissipate before making its way to the east. In terms of overnight lows, we will be making improvements and most of us will wind up closer to the 20 degree mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, most of us will be spending another afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Most of us will be dealing with the full sunshine as soon as the sun comes up. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where we will have a brief return to the cloud cover. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, high temperatures will remain below average into the 20s and 30s. We are tracking a system that will look to bring us a mix of rain and snow for the daytime on Friday. We will of course provide you with more updates as the system gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

