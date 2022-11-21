Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder

By WTOC and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police have arrested a Georgia mother in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son.

WTOC reports the Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her toddler son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Simon was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Simon has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. She is being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

Simon first reported her son Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

In a news conference Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18.

Supervisory Special Agent of the Savannah FBI Office Will Clarke says they found bones in the landfill, and they believe those are the remains of Quinton.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
Fatal Crash In New Limerick Claims The Life of Houlton Man
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
A multiple vehicle accident on route 11
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Vehicle Struck by Ice and broke the Windshield of the car
Caribou Police And Fire Department Respond To Operator Struck By Ice That Flew Off Vehicle
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
HEAP
Increased number of calls for HEAP help after heating telethon
HEAP
increased calls after telethon
The fifth annual County Christmas Market was a huge success with twice as many exhibitors as...
County Christmas Market brings crafters and customers together