Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white...
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.(Source: Stewart Trial Attorneys via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
The fifth annual County Christmas Market was a huge success with twice as many exhibitors as...
County Christmas Market brings crafters and customers together
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
Fatal Crash In New Limerick Claims The Life of Houlton Man
A multiple vehicle accident on route 11
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
He is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a gunman who went on...
Veteran who took down gay nightclub shooter tearfully recounts ordeal
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing
The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car...
Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested