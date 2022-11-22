A Brief Return to Sunshine this Morning Before Clouds Increase Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had a chilly morning with wind chills falling below zero. As we went throughout the day, highs eventually made it into the mid to upper 20s. A few of us had some snow showers in far northern Aroostook, but anything they got was pretty quick to move out. Most of us will be starting the morning off with a few clouds before making a return to the full sunshine by the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we started the morning off with that cloud cover is because we have a weak cold front off to our west that has been pretty slow to move across the county. The good news is that it will not be paired with any precipitation. We are already starting the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. That is quite the improvement from what we saw at this time yesterday. While we will have a day full of sunshine, we won’t be making much improvements in terms of highs. In fact most of us will continue to spend the afternoon in the mid to upper 20s. I think the best chance at seeing temperatures above the 30 degree mark will be in far southern Aroostook where they will see the sunshine the longest. Timing things out for you today, we will continue to see the sunshine right through the lunch time hours. Once we get towards the evening commute, we will see a gradual increase in the cloud cover making our weather pattern a bit unstable. Given that, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some of us seeing some isolated to scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, most of us will continue to see highs peak in the upper 20s and low 30s. While there will be some chances for snow showers I think the best chance for that will be during the early morning hours. Once that clears out, we will be left with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The good news is we will be clearing things by the overnight hours leading us to plenty of sunshine again for Thanksgiving. Weather should be fine for your travel plans leading up to the holiday. However, looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will have a chance for some snow showers later on in the evening on Friday and our highs will slightly warm up.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

