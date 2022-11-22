Increased number of calls for HEAP help after heating telethon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Following the Helping Hands telethon, the number of calls made to ACAP about heating assistance have increased.

According to Joshua Mcatee, the HEAP Manager for ACAP, between yesterday and today they have received upwards of 1500 calls, so they are asking anyone calling in to be patient. He says, “We have three people right now to answer phones, but we are bringing two more people to help starting on Monday with the increased call volume and the phone messages that need to be returned. If you’re calling to check on the status or anything like that, we would ask for you to be patient, we are doing our best to return calls within 24 business hours. But if you are in an emergency situation, please keep calling until you get someone live on the line. And we promise you will, it might take four or five times, but just stay with us.”

If you want more information or need help you can call ACAP between 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday. Mcatee reminds everyone that they do not have anyone answering phones over the weekend, so calls will not be returned until Monday at the earliest. If you do have an emergency over the weekend, you are encouraged to call 211.

