Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, Before Scattered Snow Showers Return for Midweek

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We got some more snow over the weekend. This time it wasn’t much, as most communities didn’t even bother to measure, however the places that did measure received an inch or two of snow. Cary and Lorain in Carlow, NB reported 4 inches of snow, but overall it was a lighter amount going through the day, but ended up being enough to cause some issues on the roadways yesterday.

Sunday's Snowfall Reports
Sunday's Snowfall Reports(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system and warm front continuing to sit to our north and west this evening. This will continue to provide cloud cover to the region going into this evening, before skies clear out before sunrise tomorrow. This will leave us with a nice day day Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase once again late in the day tomorrow, before another chance of snow shower returns for the early morning hours of Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows the chances for snow showers tapering off by the early morning hours of Tuesday. This will leave us with clearing skies, resulting in mostly sunny skies by sunrise. Like I said, low temperatures are expected to fall back a few more degrees from where they are now, with the biggest change in temperature occurring over southern Aroostook. Winds remain light, but are expected to shift from the south to the west by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks great with plenty of sunshine during the morning and even continuing into the afternoon. It’s not until the evening hours that cloud cover begins to fill back in from the southwest. This is out ahead of our next system, which doesn’t look to provide much in terms of precip, it will more so leave the day Wednesday unsettled. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb up into the mid to upper 20s by the afternoon. This will still be below freezing. Westerly winds during the day could still be a bit gusty at times as well, resulting in a chillier feeling day overall compared to today. Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered snow shower chances look to develop late morning, and continue into the early afternoon. The passage of a cold front allows skies to clear out late in the day Wednesday, resulting in a clear overnight and chilly temperatures going into Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

