Cold Air Expected Leading into Thanksgiving

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday was another chilly day with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 20s. We did have some light winds across the county and that made things feel a bit chillier than they actually were. Here in Presque Isle we were one degree shy of reaching the freezing mark. The good news is that we will be dealing with some partly cloudy skies throughout the daytime with the exception of the potential for some isolated snow showers.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the weak area of high pressure that has now moved off to our east. That provided us with some sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon yesterday. We currently have a stronger front situated to our south and that will create some instability in the atmosphere. That’s what is going to fuel those chances for isolated snow showers. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s and they won’t increase much further from there. Highs by the afternoon will eventually peak into the upper 20s. I think the best chance for temperatures at the freezing mark will be in far southern Aroostook. Timing out the rest of today for you, things will remain partly cloudy through most of the daytime. It’s not until the lunch time hours where the potential for isolated snow showers will begin. Anything we do see will be pretty quick to move out of the region and we will be left with clearing skies into the overnight hours. With that in mind, it does look like your travel plans should be fine heading into Thanksgiving. The big weather story overnight will be our low temperatures. Most towns will be lucky to get into the single digits. I think the best chance for that will be in the southern most part of the county. Otherwise we will be dealing with temperatures at if not below zero.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, highs will eventually increase into the lower 20s. It’s likely that most of us won’t even make it into the mid 20s. The good news is that chilly air will be paired with plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime. The best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning and early afternoon. Once we head into the evening we will start to see those clouds increase ahead of of our next chance for some snow showers later on in the evening on Friday. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we are tracking another system for the daytime on Sunday. The good news is that is now looking to be in the form of rain as highs will wind up into the lower 40s which is right around average for this time of year.

