Isolated to Scattered Snow Showers Possible Tomorrow, Before Cold Air Moves in for Thanksgiving

Rob's Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. High temperatures across the county made it into the upper 20s and lower 30s depending on where you were. We were one degree shy of the freezing mark here in Presque Isle, but the winds during the day today made things feel cooler outside than they actually were.

Today's Observed High Temperatures
Today's Observed High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front that moved through the region last night and this morning, allowing for a weak area of high pressure to work over the state. Another weak area of energy looks to move through tomorrow, providing just enough energy to spark off some scattered snow showers during the day. A bigger area of high pressure is expected to take control of our weather for thanksgiving, resulting in a nice, but cold Thanksgiving Day.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover remaining in place during the overnight hours. Just before sunrise tomorrow morning, cloud cover looks to break apart, leading to some sunshine during the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s for many spots. Cloudy skies during the overnight hours works to keep warmer air in place, setting us up for a similar day tomorrow in terms of temperatures. Tomorrow morning cloud cover is expected to break apart, resulting in partly to mostly sunny skies through the morning hours. Late morning into the early afternoon, cloud cover returns to the region, along with the chance for some isolated to scattered snow showers. At this point the computer models have been trending on the drier side, resulting in fewer snow showers expected, but overall, I think they’ll be scattered in nature, with maybe a coating of accumulation expected from them. Skies will then clear out going into the evening hours, resulting in mostly clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today with highs expected to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northwesterly winds will also be breezy tomorrow, resulting in a cooler feel across the county, especially by the afternoon and evening hours. Low temperatures tomorrow night fall back close to the zero-degree mark for a lot of spots. Light northwesterly winds along with clear skies work together to bring close to record breaking cold air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

