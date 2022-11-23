UMPI Men’s Basketball Returns Starting Five

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Presque Isle Mens Basketball Team Started off the 2022 campaign Slowly and will look to recreate the success they had going for them at the end of last season. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Mark Knight: " Feeling really good, we definitely wish we would of came away with some wins this weekend but, we have a lot of returners coming back. Our starting five is all returning, including our four seniors are reigning rookie of the year for the NAC. So were very excited about the season and once we get things going, I think we’ll have a good year”.

The UMPI Owls will go through the first 9 games of their season without a home game as they await renovations done to their gym. Currently the team is practicing at the Presque Isle high school and NMCC gymnasiums. The Owls are grateful for being able to practice but know this first stretch of the season won’t be easy.

KJ Minter: " It’s just the fact were on the road a lot, its kind a wears down on you just, being on the road like three, four times a week and you know we got to wait to play in front of our home crowd but were built for it”.

Griffin Guerrette: " you know with traveling and school work and all that stuff, I think that gives us a disadvantage you know were spending a lot more time on the road, not doing you know being at school and stuff so I say that’s our biggest disadvantage but were working hard through it and second semester when we have a stretch of home games it will work out”.

And as they look to jumpstart their team toward a great season, the players know they must utilize what they do best

KJ Minter: " I’m a big energy guy and you know I think the guys look for me for to bring that energy boost, that loud hype man and that’s what I bring. And I’m actually glad that I’m the energy cause i like being the life of the party”.

Parker Onorato:” I’m definitely the hustle player, I’ll get on the board, I’ll get the rebounds, I’ll dive on the floor, hit my shots when I can, and definitely facilitating the ball.

During the games, this team knows they need to stay true to their style of play, as well as getting back to the form last year that contributed to them winning 7 straight games.

Griffin Guerrette:” We don’t care who’s scoring each time down the court, we don’t care who’s doing this or who’s rebounding or who’s scoring the points, were just trying to get it done the easiest way that we can, I think that’s our biggest piece of identity”.

Mark Knight:” Towards the end of the year last year we really made some noise with our defense, so were looking to get back to that. You know it takes a little while to get back to that from the beginning of the season. But we got some tough guys, so we look to get better defensively everyday”.

UMPI Fans first chance to see the renovated gyms and their owls in action will be on Friday January 6th in a NAC Showdown with SUNY Cobleskill.

