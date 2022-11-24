Chilly Temperatures Tonight Leads to a Wonderful Thanksgiving Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. I know quite a few people spent today travelling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, but tomorrow also looks to be an excellent day to travel if you have plans to. Temperatures starting off tomorrow morning will be on the chilly side, but going throughout the day, temperatures eventually warm up into the lower to mid-20s. Cloud cover eventually moves into the region, but not until after sunset, helping to trap in a bit of warm air for the overnight hours.

Tomorrow's Travel Forecast (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure sitting to our south this evening. The stationary front that’s provided the cloud cover continues to weaken this evening, resulting in clearing skies for everyone this evening, and a wonderful day in store for tomorrow. High pressure takes control of our weather Thursday, providing us with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase once again tomorrow night, as another low-pressure system and cold front looks to move through the region for Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the rest of the overnight hours clear skies are expected for everyone across the county. While this will lead to a nice-looking evening, temperatures are going to drop off quickly, resulting in record breaking cold possible by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the single digits above and below zero. While it doesn’t look like record breaking cold potential for Fort Kent or Houlton, caribou looks to come very close to the record low for tomorrow morning. The rest of the county will see temperatures fall back into the single digits below zero, especially over northern and western spots.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Cloud cover is expected to return to the region, but not until the late afternoon evening hours, so overall it looks to be a wonderful day in terms of sunshine. Temperatures will leave a bit to be desired going throughout the day. High temperatures by the afternoon are expected to reach the lower to mid-20s. This will be a few degrees cooler than what we saw today. Westerly winds are expected to remain light through the day tomorrow, keeping things feeling closer to the actual air temperature.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick will be here the rest of the week with updates on what to expect going into the weekend. Have a great evening and a Happy Thanksgiving!

