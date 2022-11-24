Plenty Of Sunshine Ahead for Thanksgiving With Some Chilly High Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! Yesterday was another chilly day with highs in the upper 20s. We started the morning off with some partly cloudy skies that eventually broke apart as soon as we got into the evening hours. That caused our temperatures to fall pretty quickly. The good news this morning is that temperatures are considerably warmer than what I had originally thought. Most of us are waking up to temperatures closer to the mid teens. The coldest spots on the map are in far western Aroostook. In fact earlier on this morning in Clayton Lake temperatures wound up falling below zero.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure making a brief return to the region. That will provide us with plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime. I am expecting clouds to increase slowly again by the time we get into the evening hours ahead of our next system that does look to bring some snow in the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system arrives from our south. While we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime for your thanksgiving plans, I think most of us will struggle to reach highs in the mid 20s as the cool airmass continues to sit up above us.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered around the morning and early afternoon. That being said, any of your travel plans for Thanksgiving should be fine. It’s not until we get into the evening where I am expecting clouds to increase ahead of our next system tomorrow. The good news is things will remain dry, but our overnight lows will wind up falling back into the single digits. It’s likely we will spend another morning on the chilly side of things, so you will want to bundle up for any of your holiday plans.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the afternoon tomorrow, our highs will begin to warm up with most of us making it at or above the freezing mark. I am expecting some of to see some snow and rain heading into the evening. I think the driest part of the day will be centered around the early morning hours and into the early afternoon. We will start to see the leading edge of the snow by lunch time. Given that some locations will be hovering around the freezing mark, there will a potential for a rain and snow mix. The best chance for that to occur will be in far southern Aroostook. Model runs are trending at the possibility of that mixing line traveling as far north as Caribou, so we will continue to track this as it gets closer. By the time we get into the overnight hours, the system will depart the area.

Future Snowfall (WAGM)

In terms of totals, at most points North and West will see between 1 and 2 inches of snowfall. Those totals will of course taper off as you head further south in the county. Here in Presque Isle I am thinking between a dusting and an inch. With that in mind roads could become slippery for travel. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, I am tracking another system in time for Sunday, but as temperatures are going to increase that is looking to be an all rain event.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

