All Things Become New Offers 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Meal

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) -

This Thanksgiving, Aroostook County did what small communities do best—take care of their neighbors. In the St John Valley, one organization gave thanks to their supportive community, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“When the pandemic hit three years ago, we were trying to figure out how to reach people that weren’t leaving their homes and let them know we care and we’re there, and my husband was like “You’ve always wanted to do a thanksgiving meal for the community, it’s a no brainer” and I was like “Yeah you’re right lets do it””

Suzanne Morneault is the co-founder of All Things Become New, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting individuals and families who suffer from brain injuries. Morneault says this Thanksgiving meal is about giving back to the community that has supported them in their time of need.

“Back in 2010 my daughter was playing soccer for college and she suffered a brain injury in the game but after we got some of the medical pieces in place, we established All Things Become New and said “There’s no way other families are going to have it as hard as we did, we’re going to help them however we can.””

This year, Morneault and the group of well over 40 volunteers will deliver 500 meals to those in Fort Kent, Eagle Lake, Wallagrass and Soldier Pond.

“One gentleman told me how special the meal was to him and he said, and I’ve gotta say this and not get choked up but, he said “It’s the one day a year where he feels like he has family” and that’s the case for a lot of our older people, they’re alone, they grew up around the big table and the big meals and the kids and they’re lonely”

Morneault went on to say they couldn’t put this meal on without the generosity of her neighbors.

“One of the strengths of our communities is that everyone is a giver and I literally don’t even ask for donations but you wouldn’t believe it, I get donations in the mail from people that I don’t even know saying “Hey, I want to be a part of this, thank you for helping our community””

And so, there you have it, a heartwarming meal, for a heartwarming cause, and a little something that everyone can be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.