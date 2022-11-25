Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton also had a sit down Thanksgiving Dinner at St Mary’s Visitation Catholic Church. Rene Cloukey has that story.

The Church Hall at St Mary’s Visitation was buzzing with activity as people in the Houlton area got together and shared a Thanksgiving meal. While the event is held at Mary’s volunteers of several different denominations were on hand to help

(Deacon Al Burleigh):” :” We have people from various churches who come because they want to be able to thank God and to give back to others who aren’t able to give back. It is a beautiful time for us to get together and to celebrate.

This was Father Kevin Martin’s second Thanksgiving at the church and he says the community support is what makes this event a success.

(Father Kevin Martin):”We are very grateful especially to the community for their support. Much of what we do here brings a smile to people’s faces, and this is a great opportunity for people to come together and share a meal together.”

The Houlton Thanksgiving day tradition has been going for decades

(Dave Grant):” It’s just ongoing. I have been involved since I retired I have been here every year.”

Burleigh and Grant agree that seeing so many people in attendance is what Thanksgiving is all about

Burleigh:” Sometimes these functions are the only time they will see their friends and neighbors because they can’t get out.”

Grant:” it is a lot of work, but it is worth it. It is a lot of fun, this is the most fun I have any meal all year.”

Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8

