After a Rain and Snow Mix, Sun and Clouds Return for the Daytime Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. It was a cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. But by the time we got into the afternoon, our highs eventually peaked into the low to mid 30s for most of us. That is why we were dealing with a mixture of rain and snow across the county throughout the afternoon. That is why the National Weather Service had placed us in a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm.

Snowfall Reports (WAGM)

Points north and west were able to sustain all snow through this event so they were able to pick up on some snowfall accumulation. Castle Hill came in at just under three inches and so did Madawaska. At the National Weather Service in Caribou they had just over two inches and outside our studios in Presque Isle we came in at just two inches. Our lowest total was in Limestone where they had just around an inch of snowfall.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This evening’s weather setup showing the low pressure system that has been providing us with the precipitation throughout the daytime and into the evening. As it does exit the region I think most of us will be left with some partly cloudy skies for the daytime tomorrow before another increase in clouds. Timing out the rest of this evening for you, I wouldn’t rule out a few snow showers on the backside of this system. I think anything we will see will be scattered in nature and will be quick to move off to our east. Temperatures will be falling back below the freezing mark by the time we head into the overnight hours. That being said, it’s likely any of the rain that did fall in southern Aroostook will have the potential of freezing on the roadways. We won’t start to see things dry out fully until we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, we will be making improvements in terms of high temperatures, but I think most of us will see temperatures right around if not at the freezing mark. Highs will continue to increase by Sunday and most of us will be dealing with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. In fact I think some of us will come close to seeing temperatures into the mid 40s. Timing out the weekend for you, most of us will be waking up to a mixture of sun and clouds tomorrow. It’s not until we head into the overnight hours where they will start to increase again ahead of our next system. Most of Sunday will be dry with the exception of some scattered rain showers later on the evening. That will lead us to some more widespread rain and snow for the early morning hours of Monday. It does have the potential for some mixing as temperatures will hover around the freezing mark. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will clear things out briefly mid week before we watch our next system at the end of the 8 day. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.