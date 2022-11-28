After Early Morning Rain and Snow We Dry Things Out and Are Left with Cloudy Skies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures eventually making it into the lower 40s by the time we got to Sunday. As we headed into the overnight hours, clouds increased and we were left with some rain and snow building in across the county. Where we saw temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in the county, it was an all snow event. In fact there were a few towns that picked up on some additional snowfall totals. Over at the National Weather Service in Caribou, they had around a half an inch of snow fall. One of the higher totals came from Madawaska where they saw just under two inches of snow. Most of the rain remained to our south as temperatures were well above the freezing mark there.

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that had been impacting us this morning quickly moving off to our east. As it does so I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated to scattered snow showers on the backside of the system. By the afternoon, temperatures will eventually increase into the mid to upper 30s which is right around average for this time of year. With that in mind, it’s likely roads will continue to remain slick, so you may want to take a couple extra minutes on the road today. Timing out the rest of today for you, once we get through the snow shower chances, we will be left with some partly cloudy skies as high pressure looks to make a return to the area overhead. Because we are going to lose that cloud cover, overnight lows will wind up falling back into the single digits for most of the county.

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, our highs will decrease from where they will be today. I think most of us will struggle to reach highs into the mid 20s. The good news is that those chilly highs will be paired with plenty of sunshine. We won’t start to see an increase in the cloud cover until we head into the overnight hours as our next system approaches the county. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, there will be a few chances for rain as temperatures will remain above freezing. Have a great day!

