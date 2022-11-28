After Early Morning Rain and Snow We Dry Things Out and Are Left with Cloudy Skies

Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures eventually making it into the lower 40s by the time we got to Sunday. As we headed into the overnight hours, clouds increased and we were left with some rain and snow building in across the county. Where we saw temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in the county, it was an all snow event. In fact there were a few towns that picked up on some additional snowfall totals. Over at the National Weather Service in Caribou, they had around a half an inch of snow fall. One of the higher totals came from Madawaska where they saw just under two inches of snow. Most of the rain remained to our south as temperatures were well above the freezing mark there.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that had been impacting us this morning quickly moving off to our east. As it does so I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated to scattered snow showers on the backside of the system. By the afternoon, temperatures will eventually increase into the mid to upper 30s which is right around average for this time of year. With that in mind, it’s likely roads will continue to remain slick, so you may want to take a couple extra minutes on the road today. Timing out the rest of today for you, once we get through the snow shower chances, we will be left with some partly cloudy skies as high pressure looks to make a return to the area overhead. Because we are going to lose that cloud cover, overnight lows will wind up falling back into the single digits for most of the county.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, our highs will decrease from where they will be today. I think most of us will struggle to reach highs into the mid 20s. The good news is that those chilly highs will be paired with plenty of sunshine. We won’t start to see an increase in the cloud cover until we head into the overnight hours as our next system approaches the county. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, there will be a few chances for rain as temperatures will remain above freezing. Have a great day!

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Maine Fort Kent men's basketball coach Tom Bird attended three World Cup...
World Cup Soccer adventure: From Northern Maine to Qatar
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
The St Mary's Visitation Thanksgiving Dinner has been held for over 30 years.
Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people
Body cam footage released by Aurora Police shows Officer Andrew Soderlund in the water and...
VIDEO: Officer swims through icy water to rescue 9-year-old boy
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child

Latest News

Weather on the Web 11-28-22 AM
Weather on the Web 11-28-22 AM
Snowfall Reports
After a Rain and Snow Mix, Sun and Clouds Return for the Daytime Tomorrow
This Morning's Weather Setup
Plenty Of Sunshine Ahead for Thanksgiving With Some Chilly High Temperatures
Weather on the Web 11-24-22