Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving event feeds more than 450 people

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The room is packed, with everything moving like clockwork, as volunteers at Framework church prepare to feed about 450 people a Thanksgiving meal. Lead Pastor Bud Fancy has been participating in this event since taking over the lead pastor position 14 years ago.

“I’ll be honest, the first time I heard we did it on Thanksgiving day, when I moved here I thought, it’s a big family day, hows that going to be? I’m going to be celebrating my family this afternoon, we’re gathering in Houlton with my son and my sister and her family and his family. It will be so much more fun because we loved other people.” according to Pastor Fancy.

Despite the fun, it is a bit of a bitter sweet year, as Pastor Fancy will be stepping down as lead pastor in the coming summer. But he says, this has been one of his favorite events.

“It’s probably the most fun thing we do cause it’s just loving people and Jesus said when you do that then it comes back to you. And it certainly does. You can hear the joy behind me.” says Pastor Fancy.

Kelly: And Pastor Fancy isn’t the only one enjoying the day. Chris and Tabatha Bridges bring their family every year to participate. They say their 6 children especially love to participate.

Chris Bridges, a volunteer, says, “It’s something even our children look forward to. We love getting in here and working as a team and then getting out and serving in the community. It’s a pretty amazing blessing.”

Tabatha Bridges, his wife and fellow volunteer says, “They love to come and serve as well. They think it’s a lot of fun and they keep asking, are we coming back to do this? So, that’s why we bring them.”

Grandfather and granddaughter duo Gerry Dill and Cassidy Carlisle took part in volunteering for the event. They’ve been volunteering for the last 5 or 6 years. Dill travels each Thanksgiving from the Ellsworth area to spend the day with his family, but takes time to volunteer for the Carroll McKenna event each year.

Gerry Gill says, “I used to live in Mars Hill, my oldest daughter lives in Presque Isle and we usually come up for Thanksgiving and participate in this activity. This is where my daughter and family attend church and this is where we visit when we have the opportunity to be in the area and so we enjoy helping out and participating in this activity.”

Cassidy Carlisle adds, “One year we were driving and it was in Fort Fairfield and it was on this road and I think we had zero clue of where we were going. And we continued to go past this house and we came back and we went back past the house. And then we finally realized what we were going to and the person came out and was so loving and thankful for what they were being given.”

Dinners were delivered to about 415 people throughout the community and then a full Thanksgiving meal was served at Framework afterwards for anyone that wanted to participate. The dinner served included turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, rolls and pie. More than 150 volunteers came together to make the event happen. Everyone agrees...they are already looking forward to next year...

Chris Bridges adds, “As long as this is an event...we will be here every year.”

