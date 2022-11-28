Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More than 450 people were fed Thanksgiving day through the Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving meal event at Framework Church.

More than 100 volunteers gathered to put together and distribute about 415 meals to people in the community. Then a meal was served at Framework church to anyone who wanted to share in it. Volunteers were all very happy to have the opportunity to share love with their community.

Gerry Dill a volunteer for the event says, “One we hope they see the love of Christ coming through the church family, volunteering their time, cooking these meals, delivering them, maybe to people who wouldn’t have a meal today and we hope they just see the love of God.”

Another volunteer, Chris Bridges says, “We can go out and we can show the love of Jesus in simple ways, but in meaningful ways because there’s a huge need and it’s just an amazing blessing to be able to get out and do that for the community and show them in a tangible way and be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Lead Pastor of Framework Church Bud Fancy says, “We know that there are people today that we’re going to feed and give a little joy to today that brings a smile to Jesus.”

The meal included traditional thanksgiving day foods like turkey, stuffing, a baked potato and of course pie.

