County Cares feeds more than 150 people

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -More than 150 people in Presque Isle enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal thanks to County Cares and Freedom Church volunteers.

Volunteers from the two entities worked to not only put together meals to be delivered to the community, but also put on a Thanksgiving dinner people from the community could come in and enjoy together. This is the 6th year this event has been held. The meal was a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, potatoes, vegetables, gravy and of course delicious desserts. Organizers say they hope this event shows that people care.

Cory Tilley, a Volunteer says, “We want to do something that shows there are people out there, there’s a lot of organizations trying to do a lot, but it doesn’t take organizations, it takes people to make a difference and as much as we want people to know that we’re here for them and they can reach out, really we want to show other people how to give back to give back to their community. And a couple hours today can make a big difference in these peoples lives.”

Paul Howlett, Pastor for Freedom Church says, “We’re all blessed in many, many different ways and so to give back and to help others in the community. That’s Thanksgiving for me. And we’ve made it a part of our yearly tradition. My whole family is here, they’ve done it for the last 6 years themselves. They want to help, they want to be giving back. And this makes our own time together even more special.”

Meals were delivered to people who were unable to leave their homes and also to some of the homeless population in Presque Isle. Both Tilley and Howlett add they appreciate all of the volunteers that came out to help feed people this Thanksgiving.

