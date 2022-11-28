County Cares Thanksgiving meals

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Volunteers from County Cares and Freedom Church helped feed more than 150 people Thanksgiving Day.

It was the 6th annual County Cares Thanksgiving meal. Meals were not just delivered to people around Presque Isle, but community members were also invited to come together to share a Thanksgiving meal as well. Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

Cory Tilley, County Cares Volunteer says, “It is amazing, we started out a week ago, we had four volunteers, there were four of us and we thought, are we even going to be able to pull this off? Today, we have 19 people that volunteered two hours of their time on Thanksgiving Day to come and help us serve the community.”

Paul Howlett, Pastor for Freedom Church, says, “We’re all meant to not be isolated and we’ve been isolated now for almost three years, going into it. And so people are feeling that in their own hearts, their own minds and you can feel the tension all the time and so people need each other. And, so we really felt that to bring the community together is so important. So, as you can see here with all the volunteers taking place, people from all over the county. Some go to church, some don’t, some would say, I just want to help people. And so, that’s what we wanted to bring together. We’re so honored that we were able to do that.”

A traditional Thanksgiving meal was served with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, veggies and dessert. Meals were delivered to people who were unable to leave their homes and also to some of the homeless population in Presque Isle.

