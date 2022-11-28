Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Maine Fort Kent men's basketball coach Tom Bird attended three World Cup...
World Cup Soccer adventure: From Northern Maine to Qatar
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
The St Mary's Visitation Thanksgiving Dinner has been held for over 30 years.
Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people
Body cam footage released by Aurora Police shows Officer Andrew Soderlund in the water and...
VIDEO: Officer swims through icy water to rescue 9-year-old boy
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
.
Man Fatally Hit By Car on Van Buren Road
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation