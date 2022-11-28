Man Fatally Hit By Car on Van Buren Road

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at approximately 9:28pm, Caribou Police Dispatch received a report of a man running in and out of traffic on the Van Buren Road just north of Skyway Plaza.

A few minutes later at 9:30pm, Trooper Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy of the Maine State Police reported that a man was lying in the road on the Van Buren Road. Officer Kyle Scott and Officer Erick Bechtel arrived on scene and found Daryl Raymond, 54 years old and a transient, had been struck on the Van Buren Road.

Raymond was transported to Cary Medical Center by Caribou Fire and Ambulance and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The operator of the 2017 Chevrolet sedan was Daniel Daigle, 78 years old of Winterville Plantation. The vehicle sustained damage to the front and was towed from the scene. Daigle and his passenger did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The accident is still under investigation.

Troopers and Officers rendered aid to Raymond until the ambulance arrived on scene. Officer Kyle White of Presque Isle Police Department assisted in reconstructing the crash.

