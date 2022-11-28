Multiple Vehicle Accident Closes US highway 1

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A multiple vehicle accident has shut down a road in Westfield. According to the Maine State Police, they are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash on US Highway 1, Westfield. The road is completely blocked and currently shut down. Maine State Police request people seek an alternate route if travelling. Police say more information will be available soon. WAGM will of course update that information when it becomes available.

