Some of Santa’s Reindeer Visited Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A couple of Santa’s reindeer made a stop in Caribou over the weekend. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Scott Michaud - Firefighter - Caribou FD " This is our third year having our reindeer event here in caribou "

These two spend most of their time in Waterville, Maine at a petting zoo..that’s when they’re not busy pulling Santa’s sleigh. Scott Michaud, a firefighter with Caribou FIre Department explains why they continue to request the reindeer from Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick year after year.

Scott” three years ago we tried something different to get christmas celebration in caribou a little bit different, it was a hit the first year, it was a hit the second year, the kids love it and the adults love it too”

It was all smiles and joy from the kids who got a chance to get close to these special animals.

Corey - off camera " what did you like about seeing the reindeer?”

Karsyn Espling: " They’re pretty cool”

Elliot Knox:”I like the reindeer”

Now that thanksgiving is behind us, the holiday season is in full swing, and these kids know it wont be long until these reindeer take flight with Santa himself.

Corey - Off Camera " What’s your favorite part about christmas?”

Elliot”Um, It’s about, I think it’s the reindeer, yeah its the reindeer”

Karsyn”I Dont have one... They’re all my favorite”

These two reindeer had to fly back home on Sunday..they’ll be hard at work preparing for their busiest night of the year. Corey Bouchard, NS8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.