A Beautiful Day Tomorrow with Plenty of Sunshine, Before Clouds and Rain Return for Midweek

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Stepping outside this morning, the last of a cold front and low-pressure system was exiting the region, providing some snow and rain showers depending on where you were. The northern part of the county did see some measurable snow. Places along the St. John Valley saw over an inch of snow, with Madawaska closing in on two inches. Further south snowfall totals dropped off, with places through the central part of the county like Caribou only picking up half an inch. Here at the station, we had enough snow to coat the parking lot, but not a lot in terms of measurement.

Snowfall Totals through This Morning (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system and cold front that moved through the region, now sitting off to our south and east. An area of high pressure currently off to our west looks to build into the region for tomorrow, providing plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures, before another cold front and low-pressure system allows warmer air and rain showers to move into the region for Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the cloud cover continuing to clear out overnight tonight, resulting in partly to mostly sunny skies waking up tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits and lower teens. Northwesterly winds remaining gusty through the overnight hours are the main factor bringing colder air into the region. Clear skies during the early morning hours tomorrow will also help to cool temperatures off. Tuesday shapes up to be a wonderful day in terms of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected even through the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase going into the overnight hours, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy start to Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to be on the cooler side, with highs only making it into the mid and upper 20s. The best chance of getting closer to the freezing mark will be over parts of southern Aroostook, but northwesterly winds look to lock the cold air in place through tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay warm!

