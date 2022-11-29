As High Pressure Builds In, Plenty of Sunshine is Expected Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off with some rain and snow for the county. That quickly made its way off to our east and we were left with some scattered snow showers on the backside of the system. Clouds were eventually able to begin to break apart and that lead us to some clearing skies in the overnight hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure building into the region and that will provide us with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will keep the clouds away until we head into the mid to late afternoon. While we will see the sunshine throughout the course of the daytime, our high temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s. Once we head into the overnight hours, it will be a gradual increase to the cloud cover from our south and west. Because of that most of us will see overnight lows fall back into the single digits and lower teens. I think the best chance at seeing temperatures fall back into the single digits will be in far northern Aroostook as they will be the last to become enveloped in the cloud cover.

Wednesday's Rain (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, we will make improvements in terms of high temperatures. We will be a good 20 degrees warmer from where our highs will be today. In fact I think some of us may even have a chance at making it into the mid 40s. Timing things out for you, I think the driest part of the daytime will be centered around the morning and early afternoon. If you don’t mind the cloud cover, things will remain fairly dry. It’s not until we head into the evening commute where I am expecting the leading edge of the rain to make its way into the county. Things will become heavy right into the late evening. With the downpours will come the potential for some gusty winds as well. Once we head into the early morning hours there will be the chance for some scattered snow showers on the backside of the system given that overnight lows will fall back below the freezing mark. Given that temperatures will fall back below the freezing mark, it’s likely that roads will become slippery with any of the rain that has fallen through the daytime. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will briefly dry things out in time for the daytime on Friday before we track our next chance for rain and snow during the weekend. Temperatures will land in the 30s and 40s throughout the week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

