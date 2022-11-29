Medical Monday Volunteering

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It takes many people helping at the hospital to make it run smoothly. Some of those people are volunteers. Volunteer Jo-Ellen Kelley with Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says there are many different areas one can volunteer in at the hospital.

“There’s so many areas within the hospital, that you can volunteer your time. You can do anything from stuffing envelopes to working, assisting some of the people that come in, to going and helping at events.” According to Kelley.

Kelley adds if you aren’t able to volunteer in person another way you can volunteer is with knitting, crocheting or sewing blankets to donate.

“I learned about all the opportunities they had here at the hospital from her. What got me volunteering, I’ve been a volunteer for a long time, different areas. I think it’s really when you live in a community and you see the lack or need for resources.” says Kelley.

Kelley says volunteering not only helps the patients and staff, but also has a positive effect on the volunteer. “I think that they’ll get a lot of value out of it, and they’ll also give a lot of value. And when you have both of that there’s a good feeling about that. There’s something for everyone, so don’t cut yourself short.”

If you are interested in volunteering at the hospital contact Dawn Roberts at 768-4248 or droberts@northernlight.org.

