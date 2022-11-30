Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday

PI Light Parade
PI Light Parade(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Due to weather, the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade has been postponed. The parade will now take place Sunday December 4th at 6 PM. The parade will still begin at UMPI at 6:00 p.m. with line-up beginning at 4:30 p.m. We will still be collecting letters to send to Santa.

