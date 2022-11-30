Finding the Perfect Tree

WESTMANLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

The holiday season is upon us once again, and for some, that means bringing home “The Perfect Christmas Tree”. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard visited a local tree farm, and has the story.

Tom Hale, Owner of Hale Tree Farms has seen thousands of customers over the course of his 43 years in business, and says, they’re all after one thing.

“They all want to find the perfect tree”

But what qualifies as the perfect tree? According to Hale:

“The perfect tree is in the eyes of the beholder”

However Hale says one of the most important qualities of “the perfect tree” is freshness.

“If you’re cutting a fresh tree like this, you don’t have to worry too much about the needles dropping because you’re going to be cutting the tree, it’s going to be fresh. If you’re not buying a freshly cut tree, run your hand up the needles and see if the needles start to drop off, if they do, stay away from that tree.”

Hale went on to talk about the ideal length and diameter of the handle or base of the tree, and according to Hale, size matters.

“Then you want to check, just to make sure that the tree is of a diameter that will fit in your stand. If the tree is too big, you may have to go out and purchase a new tree stand”

Height and width of the tree are also extremely important, Hale says don’t underestimate how large these trees really are.

“The words of advice are: Whatever you see out here is going to look small compared to when you bring it in your house. You might get in trouble with it if you don’t size down just a little bit”

And while “The Perfect Tree” may be entirely subjective, Hale says, as long as you’re happy, then you’ve found the perfect tree…even if it’s a Charlie Brown tree.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

